Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.95. 57,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 663,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Coursera by 240.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

