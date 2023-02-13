Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.95. 57,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 663,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.
In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
