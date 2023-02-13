Credit Agricole S A Acquires 278,592 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,592 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after buying an additional 2,596,031 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $62,277,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.45. 1,942,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,090,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

