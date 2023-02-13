Credit Agricole S A Acquires 4,752 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

RSG traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

