Credit Agricole S A Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

FSLR stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.78. The stock had a trading volume of 151,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,760. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.66 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

