Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,223. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $356.88. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,185. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

