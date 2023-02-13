Credit Agricole S A Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.14% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,481 shares of company stock worth $15,440,344. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $25.14. 87,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,242. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

