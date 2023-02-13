Credit Agricole S A Has $6.16 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.70 on Monday, hitting $555.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.99. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

