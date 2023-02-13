Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,513,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,619,000. Edgewell Personal Care makes up approximately 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 2.92% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.78. 6,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

