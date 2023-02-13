Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.05% of Qiagen worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $45,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,193. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.