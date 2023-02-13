Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

Xylem Stock Up 0.8 %

XYL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.05. 71,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,987. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.