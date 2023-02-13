Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,760 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

