Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 23rd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CIK opened at $2.75 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

