Critical Survey: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and European Wax Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $198.94 million 5.80 -$3.41 million $0.23 79.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boyd Group Income Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.