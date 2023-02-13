Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.24

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 180819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.
Cronos Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.
Insider Transactions at Cronos Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.