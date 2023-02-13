CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,653,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 12,657,539 shares.The stock last traded at $31.80 and had previously closed at $31.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in CSX by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.