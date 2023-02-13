Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 1,577,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

PGRE stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.01. 268,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,857. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 298.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.