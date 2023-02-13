Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

