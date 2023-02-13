Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.