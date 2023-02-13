DA Davidson Boosts USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target to $52.50

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
NYSE USNA opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
