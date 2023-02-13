DA Davidson Boosts USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target to $52.50

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Further Reading

