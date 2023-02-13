Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 181,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

DARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 236.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 347,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Further Reading

