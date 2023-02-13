Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 112.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,309. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

