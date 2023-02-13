Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Up 130.2% in January

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DKDCA stock remained flat at $10.61 during trading hours on Monday. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Data Knights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Data Knights Acquisition

About Data Knights Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,307,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 176,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 440,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

