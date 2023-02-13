Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Up 64.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,736. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.