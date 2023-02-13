Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,622.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,525 shares of company stock worth $26,165,359. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $204,001,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.