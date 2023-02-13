Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 962,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

