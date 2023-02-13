Davis Selected Advisers Has $9.11 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. 57,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $123.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP Company Profile

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

