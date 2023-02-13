Davis Selected Advisers Increases Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 2.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 2.53% of Teck Resources worth $387,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

TECK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

