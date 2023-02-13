Davis Selected Advisers Sells 195,080 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,080 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.