Davis Selected Advisers Sells 29,240 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 148,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Welltower Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.