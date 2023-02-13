Davis Selected Advisers Sells 29,240 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 148,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

