Davis Selected Advisers Sells 7,385 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $210,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.03. 89,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,946. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

