DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $283.98 million and $2.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

