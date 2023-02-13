Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.45.

DFY opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

