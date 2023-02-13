Dent Price Hits $0.0009 (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Dent has a market capitalization of $86.81 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

