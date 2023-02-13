Dent Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Dent has a market capitalization of $87.60 million and $4.19 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

