Desjardins Raises Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Up 6.7 %

SAPIF stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $27.99. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.