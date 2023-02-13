Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,824 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Atlas accounts for approximately 1.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Atlas by 430.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATCO remained flat at $15.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 425,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,265. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Stories

