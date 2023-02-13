Deuterium Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines makes up 0.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 941,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,583. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

