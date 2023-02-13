Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $51.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

TEX stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.60. 263,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,912. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Terex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

