Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€167.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been given a €167.00 ($179.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ETR:AFX traded up €1.15 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €131.65 ($141.56). The stock had a trading volume of 155,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a twelve month high of €188.50 ($202.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.19.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

