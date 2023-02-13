Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of DPW traded down €0.75 ($0.81) on Monday, reaching €40.95 ($44.03). 3,443,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

