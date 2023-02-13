DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 57.8% in January

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 106,558 shares of company stock valued at $132,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC stock remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Friday. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,870. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

