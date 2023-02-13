DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $150.38 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00419120 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015752 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00725563 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00093732 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00563795 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,016,494,271 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
