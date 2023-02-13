DigiByte Market Cap Hits $153.00 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $153.00 million and $6.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,677.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00414596 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015702 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00094412 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00717149 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00566612 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,017,090,380 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
