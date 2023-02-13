Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

