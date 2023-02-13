Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $55.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

