dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMYS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,494. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMYS. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

