Dominari (DOMH) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dominari to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominari and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 46 686 1266 26 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Dominari’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dominari and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -245.40% -12.54% -6.88%

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s rivals have a beta of 4.96, indicating that their average stock price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.04 Dominari Competitors $1.51 billion $60.51 million -9.85

Dominari’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dominari rivals beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

