Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391,209 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Dominion Energy worth $291,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

D stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

