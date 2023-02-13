Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $198,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 33.5% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.