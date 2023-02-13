dYdX (DYDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $382.61 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $382.61 million and approximately $183.51 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00011305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

