dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $138.77 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00011426 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $138.77 million and approximately $159.90 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

